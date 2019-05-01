×
He's a warrior, all pun intended - Thompson hails Curry

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    01 May 2019, 14:30 IST
StephenCurry - Cropped
Stephen Curry during Game 2 against the Rockets

Stephen Curry is a warrior by nature as well as by name after returning from a dislocated finger during Game 2 against the Houston Rockets, according to Klay Thompson.

Curry contributed 20 points, three rebounds and five assists as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Rockets 115-109 on Tuesday to move 2-0 up in the NBA playoffs' Western Conference semi-finals.

Warriors star Curry sustained the injury during the first quarter when trying to knock the ball away from Clint Capela at the rim and headed to the locker room before swiftly returning.

"I've been there. He's a warrior – all pun intended – and he came back with a vengeance," Thompson told ESPN.

"We're not the same team without him so I'm happy he came back out here."

And Thompson also heaped praise on Andre Iguodala who, at the age of 35, posted 16 points along with five rebounds and four assists.

"The way he takes care of his body, himself, his mind, it's incredible, he's the ultimate pro," Thompson said of the veteran.

"You can plug him anywhere on the court, he's effective and his ability to play above the rim at that age is unbelievable, it's a testament to his professionalism.

"He's a special talent and we're very lucky to have him on this team, we wouldn't be the same without him."

The best-of-seven series moves to Houston on Saturday and Thompson hopes to return home with the Warriors' lead intact.

"It's gonna be tough, they play really well at home, we gotta go get one though, we don't wanna spoil this 2-0 start, our goal is to go get one down there and have fun doing it," he said.


