“He was the worst ever”: Charles Barkley hilariously compares his horrendous first pitch to Stephen A. Smith’s

Charles Barkley is one of the many celebrities and pro athletes to have a tough time throwing out a first pitch. However, the Hall of Fame big man still feels he did better than another NBA analyst.

Prior to MLB playoff action on Monday night, Charles Barkley joined the TNT pregame show to discuss his first pitch. A few years back, he had the opportunity to show his skills at a Chicago Cubs game. However, things didn't go as he hoped. His throw barely made it, and ended up rolling away from who he was throwing to.

When asked about how he thought it went, the Phoenix Suns legend instantly began defending himself. He then took a shot at Stephen A. Smith, saying that his was the worst first pitch ever.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I want to say this. I wasn't nearly as bad at Stephen A. Smith," Barkley said. "He was the worst ever."

Expand Tweet

Did Charles Barkley have a better first pitch than Stephen A. Smith?

Charles Barkley might feel his first pitch was better than Stephen A. Smith's, but that is up for deabte. The ESPN host did not do as bad as the NBA star is making it out to be.

Towards the end of the season, Stephen A. got to throw out the first pitch at a Yankees game. His throw didn't make it all the way to the plate, but it got there on one hop. More importantly, it was in line with his target.

Looking at the two side by side, Barkley's arguably looks worse. He did not reach home plate as well, and the ball went astray behind who he was throwing too. As for Stephen A., he just needed to get more arc in his throw.

Stephen A. wasn't pleased by how his first pitch went, but it was far from the worst ever. Plenty of celebrities have had a much tougher time than the longtime NBA reporter.

Two that stick out the most are Conor Mcgregor and rapper 50 Cent. Each of them stepped up to the mound and didn't even come close to hitting their target.

Stephen A. didn't have a chance to respond to Barkley's comments, but he is sure to once he catches wind of it. Albeit the comment was ment as a joke, Stephen A. surely won't let Barkley get the one-up on him that easy.