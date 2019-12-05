I had a malfunction - LeBron James embarrassed by uncalled travel

LeBron James sheepishly labelled his uncalled travel during the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-96 win over the Utah Jazz "one of the worst things I've ever done in my career".

James impressed with 20 points and 12 assists to hand the Jazz a third consecutive loss, although his one turnover should in fact have been two.

When he was bringing the ball past half court during the first quarter, James took three-and-a-half steps before bouncing it again.

However, the officials failed to make a travel call and they had the sympathy of the 15-time NBA All-Star.

"It was the worst thing, probably one of the worst things I've ever done in my career," James told reporters after the Lakers improved to 19 wins from 22 outings this season.

"I didn't realise I did it until halftime. One of my coaches showed me.

"I feel bad for the refs on that one because they'll probably get a write-up on that or something. That was pretty bad."

James blamed his unusually absent-minded contribution on being distracted by a collision between Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Donovan Mitchell.

"I think at the same time, I was watching the underneath play, and KCP and Donovan got into it. KCP started to run, and Donovan bumped into him, he fell on the ground," he added.

"I think I was ready to pass the ball and my brain just kind of just... I had a malfunction. I really had a malfunction."