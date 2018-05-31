Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Iguodala out for game one of NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala for the NBA Finals opener.

31 May 2018
Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala will not be on the court when the Golden State Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers for game one of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

The Golden State forward is still recovering from a bone bruise and contusion on his left leg.

The team said he underwent an evaluation on Tuesday, which indicated he is healing. However, Iguodala is still in pain and will be sidelined as a precaution.

"The pain that accompanies the bone bruise persists, as does the inflammation surrounding the nerve of his left knee," the statement read in part.

"He is currently listed out of game one of the NBA Finals and will be re-evaluated again prior to game two."

Iguodala has missed the last four games with the injury, but the Warriors managed to defeat the Houston Rockets in seven games without him.

However, Iguodala has been key in defending LeBron James over the last three NBA Finals, so his game-one absence could be a huge blow.

With game two on Sunday, Iguodala will have a couple extra days to continue his recovery before the series moves to Cleveland for game three.

