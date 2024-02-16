Is Brandin Podziemski playing tonight in 2024 NBA Rising Stars Challenge Game? Latest on Team Pau's star's status (February 16)

Golden State Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski will play against Team Detlef under coach and Team Pau Gasol for the NBA Rising Stars Challenge game on Friday.

The tournament begins with the opening semifinal game, marking the third consecutive year the event will showcase NBA rookies, sophomores, and G League talents.

Over three games, play will draw to a close upon reaching a final target score, set at 40 points for the semifinals and 25 points for the championship game.

What happened to Brandin Podziemski?

The Warriors' rookie guard has been healthy throughout the season, playing in 47 games this season and only missing the games due to 'Coach's decision.'

However, Podziemski sustained an injury on the Warriors' road trip against the Atlanta Hawks on February 3. Trae Young stopped dribbling in the middle of the first quarter at 1:20 with Podziemski chasing him, leading him to halt abruptly and fall awkwardly.

He was taken out of the game during a time-out, to address his knee injury, but eventually returned to the game.

Brandin Podziemski stats ahead of NBA Rising Stars Challange

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists with 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks on 46.4% shooting, including 38.5% from the 3-point line.

He has been beyond impactful than just stats for the Warriors, making clutch plays. He won them a game by drawing a charge against the Portland Trail Blazers.

He notched his career-high 25 points against the LA Clippers on Wednesday, closing the game instead of Klay Thompson.

He was rewarded for his play by starting in place of Thompson on the second night of the back-to-back and ended the night with 13 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

How to watch Team Detlef vs. Team Pau for NBA Rising Stars Challenge

The NBA Rising Stars Game is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It can be live-streamed through NBA League Pass and Sling TV, which also offer free trials.

Additionally, the game will be available on NBA TV through cable providers.