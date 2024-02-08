Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets? Latest on the 4-time NBA MVP's status (February 8)

LeBron James is listed in the injury report as questionable as the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to face the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles on Thursday (Feb. 8). His participation will be a game-time decision.

James had played against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday after being cleared for the game. He recorded 26 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one block, and one steal in 40 minutes. The game concluded with the LA Lakers securing the win 124-118 on the road.

What had happened to LeBron James?

James is dealing with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy issue. The 20x All-Star has been on the Lakers' injury report before every game for this ailment since Jan. 4. LeBron has missed three games since then.

The Lakers have gone 1-2 in that stretch. Before his ankle injury, LeBron was dealing with a knee and calf issue. He's missed six games this season and the Lakers have a .500 record in his absence.

LeBron James' stats vs the Denver Nuggets

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have faced the Denver Nuggets only once this season. They head into their second matchup of the season tonight.

Their previous game, held on 10 Oct. in Denver, saw King James score 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. The game resulted in the Nuggets clinching the win 119-107. Nikola Jokic grabbed his first triple-double of the season in that game with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.

LeBron James has played 41 games in the regular season against the Denver Nuggets and has won 20 of them. He has averaged 26.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 8.1 assists against them in the regular season.

James has also played nine games against the Nuggets in the playoffs, winning four of these games. He has averaged 27.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 9.4 assists against them in the playoffs.

This season, LeBron James is averaging 24.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists in the 46 games he has played. He is shooting 52.1% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc this season.

Heading into tonight's game, the Los Angeles Lakers (27-25) are ninth in the Western Conference, winning six of their last ten games. They are currently riding a three-game winning streak after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 124-118.

The Denver Nuggets (35-16) are tied for the first position in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-16) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-16). They have won seven games of their last ten games and are on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

