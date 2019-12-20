James Wiseman leaves Memphis and declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Memphis center James Wiseman, the suspended potential number one overall pick, has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 18-year-old is one of the top prospects in the class and announced on Thursday he has withdrawn from the University of Memphis.

Wiseman has played just three college games, having been banned until January 12 after the NCAA discovered the player's mother received $11,500 from Penny Hardaway, who later became Memphis head coach.

The Tigers star averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game.

Freshman Wiseman announced his decision on Instagram, thanking Memphis as he begins preparation for "the next chapter of my life".

"Today, I formally withdrew from the University of Memphis, and I will be preparing for the next chapter of my life," he wrote. "Ever since I was a little kid, it's been a dream of mine to play in the NBA.

"Throughout this process, I've asked God to ordain my steps and lead me in the right direction. God is my lord and salvation, and throughout this process, he has comforted me.

"This was not how I expected my freshman season to be, but I'm thankful for everyone who has supported my family and me throughout this process.

"I want to thank the coaches and staff for all their support and my team-mates for pushing me every day at practice. I feel blessed for the opportunity to be a Tiger and for having the honour to play with these special group of guys.

"I can't wait to see what they accomplish this season. The friends and fans of Tiger Nation will always hold a place in my heart. #GoTigersGo"