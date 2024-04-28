LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4 (April 28) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks resume their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series in Sunday afternoon's Game 4 contest. The Mavericks have taken the lead after winning the last games to go up 2-1. Dallas is making the most of Kawhi Leonard's limitations as he plays through an injury.
Meanwhile, the other three stars for the Clippers, James Harden, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, have been streaky. Credit goes to the Mavericks' defense. Their length and size have overpowered the Clippers' offense in the past two games.
The Mavericks won Game 3 101-90, putting up their best performance of the series. Luka Doncic put up a near triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Kyrie Irving had 21 points and six assists as the Mavs' dominated a physical contest, shrugging off another poor shooting night with stellar defense.
They held Kawhi Leonard to nine points on 4 of 7 shooting, while Paul George to seven on 3 of 11 shots. Russell Westbrook went 0-for-7 to score one point on a free throw attempt before getting ejected for an altercation with P.J. Washington.
LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports Game 4
LA Clippers injury report
The Clippers have listed Kawhi Leonard as questionable with right knee inflammation.
Dallas Mavericks injury report
The Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic as questionable with a right knee injury, while Tim Hardaway Jr. is doubtful with a right ankle issue. Olivier Maxence-Prosper is out with a left ankle injury.
LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4
LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart
The Clippers will start James Harden, Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.
Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell, Amir Coffey and Mason Plumlee will be in the rotation off the bench.
Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart
The Mavericks will start Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr. and Daniel Gafford.
Dereck Lively II, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber will be in the rotation off the bench.
Where to watch LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 4?
Game 4 between the Clippers and Mavericks tips off at 3:30 PM ET. ABC has the rights to broadcast the contest nationally, while local TV operators Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Southwest will also cover the contest. NBA League Pass will be an online streaming option for fans outside the US.
