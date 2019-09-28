LeBron hails Davis, but Lakers downplay expectations

Anthony Davis, left, and LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James cannot wait to team up with Anthony Davis during the 2019-20 NBA season.

The Lakers held a media day on Friday as the team prepare to open training camp.

Four-time NBA MVP James heaped praise on Davis, who joined the Lakers in the offseason via a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

"I know the calibre of player he is, not only from a basketball standpoint but also from a leadership standpoint and what he can bring to any franchise," James said.

"It's exciting to have such a beautiful young mind, a beautiful player and also a great leader, as well … I think the basketball will speak for itself, but he's just an all-round great person."

"We all know how great Anthony Davis is," James continued (via USA Today). "If we're not playing through him when he's on the floor, there's no sense to have him on the floor. He's that great."

While there are huge expectations for these Lakers, James and everyone else was cautious in making predictions, perhaps understandable for a franchise that have not even made the playoffs since 2013.

When asked about his expectations for this year, forward Kyle Kuzma said: "For the team, make [the] playoffs. That's it. That's the first step. We can't talk about nothing else because this organisation hasn't been in the playoffs for years."

When someone asked Lakers GM Rob Pelinka if this season would be a disappointment if the team do not win a championship, he replied: "Coach [Frank Vogel] made it very clear in the film room just now that success for us is a great two-day practice tomorrow. We optimise that practice and take it one day at a time. We're not going to jump to June."

But the addition of Davis makes the Lakers one of the teams to watch this season. Expectations are huge, but Davis is ready to get started.

"I'm just ready to play … to be with a historical franchise like this … I couldn't ask for nothing better," Davis said on Friday. "I just want to win … I think this year we have a chance to do something special."