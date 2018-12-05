NBA 2018-19: Richard Jefferson believes both Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard will turn down LA Lakers

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST News 26 // 05 Dec 2018, 20:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a high-profile trade to the Los Angeles Lakers

Since adding LeBron James to the roster in the summer of 2018, Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with an array of the NBA's top talent.

It is well-known that the organization wants to add a superstar in the summer of 2019. This has led to rumors of impending arrivals for stars such as Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Kemba Walker.

But during an appearance on 'First Things First: Cris Carter and Nick Wright', former NBA star Richard Jefferson expressed his belief that a number of star players will turn down the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019 off-season. When asked who he believed LeBron would be teaming up with in Los Angeles next season, Jefferson replied:

It could only be three or four different guys who could possibly go to LA. People have talked about Anthony Davis, Kawhi (Leonard), and Klay (Thompson), but you don't know who wants to go there. I would not be surprised if all of them say no. Look at Paul George, they couldn't even get that meeting.

Jefferson's comments are interesting when you consider that the Lakers could have already traded for players such as Kawhi Leonard, but didn't due to Magic Johnson not being willing to give up young players such as Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.

If the Lakers miss out on their top targets this summer, it will not only reflect poorly on the franchise but will also continue to waste the remaining peak years of LeBron's career.

You can watch Chris Jefferson's full appearance on 'First Things First: Cris Carter and Nick Wright' on the video below.

Let us know in the comments below if you think the Lakers will be able to sign a big free-agent in the 2019 off-season. Also, make sure to visit our dedicated basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

Advertisement