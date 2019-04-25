×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA News Roundup, Thursday, April 25th: Clippers backed to beat Lakers in race to sign Kevin Durant, Jason Kidd's NBA return and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
67   //    25 Apr 2019, 10:55 IST

Will Kevin Durant head to the Los Angeles Clippers?
Will Kevin Durant head to the Los Angeles Clippers?

The 2019 playoffs are now in full swing as we quickly approach round two of the playoffs. Elsewhere, already eliminated teams are gearing up for potential pivotal summers, with teams focused on both the upcoming draft and one of the most exciting pool of free agents in recent memory. So, here are all the stories from around the NBA that you need to know for April 25th.

Jason Kidd to the Lakers?

Kidd has previously coached the Nets and Bucks
Kidd has previously coached the Nets and Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently on the search for a new coach having parted ways with Luke Walton last week. The Lakers have been linked to the likes of Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue, and ESPN's Dave McMenamin is reporting that Jason Kidd is also a contender:

Kidd becomes the third candidate to meet with the Lakers, following Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, who both interviewed last week. Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard is also scheduled to interview for the job, sources told ESPN, and Williams and Lue are expected to have follow-up sessions.
Kidd’s interview was with general manager Rob Pelinka and team executive Kurt Rambis and was conducted at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo, California. The interview with the Hall of Fame point guard lasted for several hours, sources told ESPN.
Kidd had some success with a loaded Nets team earlier this decade, but burned out in Brooklyn. After jumping at the chance to earn more power within a franchise in Milwaukee, Kidd left the franchise he once helped turn around in New Jersey.

During his days as a player, Kidd was named an All-Star on 10 occasions, while also winning the 2011 NBA Championship with the Dallas Mavericks. As a a coach, he most recently spent four years with the Bucks before being fired after the team posted a 23-22 start to the 17/18 campaign.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Lakers Kevin Durant Kawhi Leonard NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, April 21st: LeBron James' commitment to Lakers called into question, Clippers hold an advantage over Lakers, and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, April 20th: Kawhi Leonard to join Lakers or Clippers, Dwight Howard set for Wizards stay and more
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, April 23rd: LA Clippers linked to Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard, Bucks advance in playoffs and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft Throwback: 5 most valuable picks since 2000
RELATED STORY
8 point Preview of NBA All Star Game 2013
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why super teams ruin the integrity of the NBA
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, February 4th: Kevin Durant heading to the Knicks, Former All-Star wants to join Lakers and more
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Playoffs
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us