NBA News Roundup, Thursday, April 25th: Clippers backed to beat Lakers in race to sign Kevin Durant, Jason Kidd's NBA return and more

Will Kevin Durant head to the Los Angeles Clippers?

The 2019 playoffs are now in full swing as we quickly approach round two of the playoffs. Elsewhere, already eliminated teams are gearing up for potential pivotal summers, with teams focused on both the upcoming draft and one of the most exciting pool of free agents in recent memory. So, here are all the stories from around the NBA that you need to know for April 25th.

Jason Kidd to the Lakers?

Kidd has previously coached the Nets and Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently on the search for a new coach having parted ways with Luke Walton last week. The Lakers have been linked to the likes of Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue, and ESPN's Dave McMenamin is reporting that Jason Kidd is also a contender:

Kidd becomes the third candidate to meet with the Lakers, following Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, who both interviewed last week. Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard is also scheduled to interview for the job, sources told ESPN, and Williams and Lue are expected to have follow-up sessions.

Kidd’s interview was with general manager Rob Pelinka and team executive Kurt Rambis and was conducted at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo, California. The interview with the Hall of Fame point guard lasted for several hours, sources told ESPN.

Kidd had some success with a loaded Nets team earlier this decade, but burned out in Brooklyn. After jumping at the chance to earn more power within a franchise in Milwaukee, Kidd left the franchise he once helped turn around in New Jersey.

During his days as a player, Kidd was named an All-Star on 10 occasions, while also winning the 2011 NBA Championship with the Dallas Mavericks. As a a coach, he most recently spent four years with the Bucks before being fired after the team posted a 23-22 start to the 17/18 campaign.

