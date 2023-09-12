After signing $100,000,000 deal, Draymond Green confident Dubs can win 2 more championships offering Steph Curry chance to emulate MJ’s 6 rings 

Draymond Green recently had the NBA community questioning his next move heading into this past offseason. While there were indications that Green wanted to spend the remainder of his career with the Warriors, other reports indicated he'd join LeBron James in LA.

When free agency kicked off, Draymond signed a big four-year $100 million contract with the Golden State Warriors, likely meaning that he will retire with the team. Despite already having four championships, and securing generational wealth, Draymond Green isn't done yet.

With him, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson all returning to the team, Draymond wants to capture two more championships to tie Michael Jordan with six. The way he sees things, there's no reason he and the Warriors can't win another ring after raising NBA gold two years ago.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While speaking with ESPN this week, Green spoke about his desire to win two more championships not just for himself and Steph but also for Chris Paul. While speaking with the network's Ohm Youngmisuk, he stated,

“I don't like to necessarily put a number on things, but I don't see why we can't get two more championships. Why not?”

He added,

"I look at this as one of the most important years of my career, ... It's not to redeem anything about Draymond. My goal is that we can help Chris Paul get his first championship."

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors fit with Chris Paul

While the 2023-24 NBA season will see the Warriors' big three return once again, it will also see the addition of Chris. The veteran point guard, who was acquired as part of the Jordan Poole trade, is eager to win his first ring and do so alongside his former rivals.

Given that both he and Steph play the point guard position, many have questioned how the two will fit in a lineup together. While some questioned whether or not Steve Kerr would bring Paul off the bench, that no longer appears to be the case.

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

As Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy explained in the same interview, initially there was a lot of hesitancy around the team bringing on Chris after their heated rivalry. Despite that, the apprehension then gave way to optimism, with all parties confident they could win together. Green praised Chris in an interview:

"A guy that's at the center of everything. At the center of every play, what the other team is running at the center of their defense, talking on both ends of the floor, working the referees, working our coach, working players in the middle of every tussle. Battling. Elbowing. Nasty.

He added,

"... Of course, you're going to hate him [as an opponent]. And if you don't, guess what? You'll lose to him. We've seen a bunch of guys lose to him as well."

Only time will tell whether the Warriors will capture another pair of titles.