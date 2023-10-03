"BACK AT IT!!": LeBron James sends warning to league after dedicating 21st season to Bronny James

We are a few days away from the NBA preseason and LeBron James is hyped to be back on the hardwood with the LA Lakers. The league's all-time scoring leader will enter his 21st season on October 24 and seems more than ready to make an impact this year. James recently posted on Instagram a compilation video of him and his teammates during the Lakers' media day.

"BACK AT IT!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While it's all fun and games heading into the preseason, LeBron James is still dealing with some real-life hardships after his son Bronny experienced a cardiac arrest earlier this summer. LeBron told the media that his son is on the path to recovery after going through surgery and is expected to play basketball again soon. LBJ also mentioned that he'll dedicate his 21st season to him.

What can we expect from LeBron James' 21st season?

Media Day Lakers Basketball

LeBron James is currently one of the oldest players in the NBA, though he isn't showing many signs of aging on the court. While it was slightly apparent that James' game was deteriorating last season, he put up similar numbers to when he was still a young player in the league. What makes LeBron James special is the fact that he's still consistently playing like he's in his prime despite already reaching the 20-year mark in his career.

Most players, including Michael Jordan, usually become shells of their former selves during the latter part of their careers. However, James is somehow still defying father time and looks to be in great shape despite turning 39 years old this December. With that in mind, what can we expect to see in the coming season?

Last year, James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. His figures were virtually similar to his numbers back in his first run with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Having that said, with the way LeBron's condition is today, it's highly possible that he could replicate similar stats this season. But that remains to be seen considering how James wants to pass down the torch to Anthony Davis.

LeBron James has always expressed how much he wants Davis to take over the LA Lakers even while he's still playing for the team. The 2023-24 season could be the year that AD leads the Lakers. However, that all remains to be seen. If it does end up happening, we could see a steady decline in James' numbers, but nothing too dramatic.