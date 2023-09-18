"Bill is hilarious": LeBron James left stunned as Patriots coach Bill Belichick throws a tantrum at referee in loss to Dolphins

LeBron James and Bill Belichick are two of the most popular names in American Sports. One is a four-time NBA MVP while the other is the crafty coach with eight Super Bowls to his name. The two have sometimes praised the other over the past two decades.

On Sunday night, James couldn’t hold back his response to one play where the veteran playcaller showed his often irritable side. Belichick spiking the challenge flag at the referees along the sideline might be the best meme to start the NFL season.

“King James” promptly commented on Instagram:

“Bill is hilarious on the now man!”

LeBron James found Bill Belichick's sideline antic in the third quarter between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins funny.

Belichick apparently had had enough with the way he thought the game was called between his team, the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. The aforementioned play happened in the third quarter with the Patriots trailing 17-3.

On the 33-yard line, New England was four-and-inches short of another first down after running back Rhamondre Stevenson was brought down. Bill Belichick probably knew they were short but just wanted to let the referee know he was unhappy with the officiating.

LeBron James probably saw that in the following play, the Patriots successfully pushed quarterback Mac Jones to gain the necessary inches. Still, New England finished the third quarter without a touchdown or even a field goal. Belichick’s team entered the final period still trailing 17-3.

LeBron James should love the way Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots tried to come back

LeBron James is a known NFL follower. He was a former football player during his high school days and has attended the past few Super Bowls.

If the LA Lakers superstar watched the game until the end, he would have loved the New England Patriots’ rally. Although they eventually fell short, Bill Belichick’s team never surrendered.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Mac Jones found tight end Hunter Henry in the end zone for a touchdown to cut the deficit to seven points. Raheem Mostert’s brutal 43-yard run padded the lead to 24-10.

Still, New England fought, which is something LeBron James would have appreciated. Rhamondre Stevenson finished a short run to bring the Patriots back within a touchdown.

In the end, Miami’s defense held up and kept New England winless in two games. Patriot fans would love to remember the game for their resilience rather than Bill Belichick’s cheeky challenge in the third quarter.

The long-time New England coach had nothing funny to say after the game:

"Tough loss. Gonna learn from it, keep working harder and move on."

