"Bron got time tonight": LeBron James fans have a blast as Lakers star goes off on multiple Twitter rants

After the LA Lakers lost to the Miami Heat on Monday night, LeBron James went on a Twitter rant. He recently responded to a post by NBA Central regarding the L2M report of their matchup. James expressed his feelings by pointing out that the last two minutes of the game shouldn't determine the outcome. Officiating should be fairly called throughout all four quarters.

"The game isn’t won or lost in the last 2 mins! If you know the game things happen throughout the 1st, 2nd. 3rd and first 10 mins of 4th that has MAJOR impact on outcomes."

Prior to his complaint, LeBron also pointed out on Twitter that he'd still be a force to be reckoned with even if he never joined the Miami Heat in 2010. He acknowledged he'd probably have fewer rings, but he's confident with his dominance as a player.

" You damn right I would still be! I’m CHOSEN! Ain’t nothing changing that! Maybe less 💍’s but DOMINANT from start to finish 👑"

Fans on social media are divided by LeBron James' comments. Some took his side, while others, as usual, are hating on LeBron and are telling him to get over his loss. Here's what some fans had to say on X:

"Bron got time tonight"

"COOK THEM FRAUDS KINGGGGGG"

"We know what we saw goat. Refs give you the strong tax"

"Talk your s**t! This was outrageous"

"You got outplayed get over it"

"LeComplain."

"CRY MORE"

"Quit crying and win a real ring you’d be ringless if it wasn’t for Ray Allen and Kyrie"

Does LeBron James need more help in LA?

LeBron James is soon turning 39 years old and is currently playing in his 21st season. The fact that he's still the best player on his team and consistently needs to carry everyone says a lot about the lack of firepower the LA Lakers have. During the offseason, the Lakers have made significant changes to their roster in hopes of a better outcome this season.

However, things aren't turning out the way they expected them to. The Lakers are off to a losing start with a 3-4 record. While the Purple and Gold look like a solid team, James is the only player consistently putting up big numbers. Anthony Davis has played his part in the majority of the games so far but has been inconsistent in doing so.

The same can be said for Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell. Both players were given contract extensions in the summer with expectations that they would help LeBron carry the Lakers to victory. Unfortunately, AR and D-Lo have struggled to find their rhythm and are also inconsistent in delivering efficient performances.

With all that said, many fans are now pleading for the Lakers organization to get LeBron James more help. While that seems like a good idea, logically, it's not a sound move. The 2023-24 Lakers team is relatively new. At this point, all coach Darvin Ham needs to figure out are the perfect rotations and lineups to get the most out of the team's chemistry.