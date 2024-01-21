Bronny James sparks hilarious comparisons to father LeBron after USC pre-game gaffe: "Flopping just like his daddy"

Bronny James recently played in his 10th college game against the ASU Devils. Before losing to the Devils 82-67 on Saturday, James pulled off a hilarious maneuver during the pre-game warmup. Basketball journalist Eliav Gabay caught Bronny running back to the locker room on camera.

As seen in the video, before James entered the dugout, he jumped and reached for the ceiling then pretended to bump his head.

The video of Bronny James went viral due to his acting resembling LeBron James' flopping in the NBA. While Bronny's head clearly didn't hit the ceiling, he made it seem like he bumped his head hard.

Fans on social media are now making fun of the young James for the antics he pulled off during the pre-game warmup. Here's what some of them had to say on Twitter:

"Flopping just like his daddy"

"Dude is still smoking weed I see"

"If you look closely and put the speed to x0.5 he actually doesn’t hit it and just avoids it but in a dramatic way 😅 "

"ladies and gents, the first kid ever to hit his head on a sign"

"He’s starting his acting career since basketball isn’t going well"

"Bro wants to be Dwight Powell so badly"

"BREAKING NEWS!!! Bronny James luckily suffered only a minor bump in the head after hitting the sign on the way to the locker room!"

"y’all know how clowns act like 🤡"

Bronny James off to an inconsistent start in his college career

USC v Arizona State

It has been just over a month since Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, made his college basketball debut following a heart attack scare. In the 10 games he has played with the USC Trojans, Bronny's performance has been a bit of a rollercoaster, showing flashes of solid play but struggling to maintain consistency.

After 10 games, Bronny is averaging 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. His recent game against the ASU Devils marked his third double-digit scoring performance, contributing 11 points. The only other instances of him reaching double digits were against the California Golden Bears (10 points) and Oregon State Beavers (15 points).

Despite the occasional strong performances, Bronny James faces challenges in maintaining consistency. Notably, before his 11-point outing on Saturday, he had gone scoreless in his two previous games. In the other five games where he scored in single digits, he averaged only 4.4 points.

While some may argue that Bronny has unique strengths on the court, it is evident that there is room for improvement, particularly in rebounding, facilitating for his teammates, and keeping his game consistent. If Bronny can establish consistency in his game, the basketball world may come to see LeBron's son in a different light.

