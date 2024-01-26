"Dallas Cowboys of the NBA": Knicks can't dodge NBA Twitter trolls despite blowing out Nuggets by 38 points

The New York Knicks are on a roll, and they just had a statement game against the defending champions Denver Nuggets, winning by a wide margin of 38 points at the Madison Square Garden. This is the fifth straight win for the Knicks. Yet, their recent success has been compared to the disappointing Dallas Cowboys.

Having won five consecutive games, a post on X stated that there should be more respect given to the Knicks for their recent accomplishments

However, one fan compared the team to the Cowboys, who just suffered a wild-card exit against the Green Bay Packers in the NFL playoffs.

"They are the Dallas Cowboys of the NBA," said @itzdeltaghost2.

Like the Cowboys, some fans predict New York to be out of the playoffs in the first round.

David McFarland even posted a GIF of Dave Batista saying that the team has won 11-2 in 2024, and more people should recognize it.

Even with a win against the Nuggets, one fan feels that they have yet to get a real challenge like the Boston Celtics.

@DjEon95, seeing the graphic, feels that New York should have been undefeated in 2024 with the way they closed out the Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks.

New York Knicks demolish Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden

The New York Knicks prevailed over the Denver Nuggets, 122-84, and it was the worst loss of the defending champions in the 2023-24 season. OG Anunoby led the charge with 26 points, while Jalen Brunson was not far behind with 21, fueling their team to the fifth consecutive win.

This victory also marks their 11th win in the last 13 games since trading for Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors.

The Knicks had Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo combining for 52 points, and each played a pivotal role in the blowout victory. Anunoby's performance included ten successful field goals and six steals, establishing that he has been getting comfortable with the team's system.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic posted a double-double of 31 points and 11 rebounds in the loss, while the Nuggets struggled to drop their three-pointers, shooting a mere 19.2%.

The loss also snaps the Nuggets three-game winning streak and ends their road swing with a record of 3-2.

