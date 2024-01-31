Former NBA Champ reveals LeBron James' trigger word.

LeBron James is known for sometimes being a bit sensitive on the floor. Some players like Dillon Brooks know how to get under the King’s skin. Others, like Ime Udoka, have said certain words that ticked off James.

According to James’ former teammate Mario Chalmers, one specific word really gets to James. The former Miami Heat guard was telling stories on “The OGs Podcast” with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller.

Chalmers retold a story where he overstepped the line with James. It went back to a game when the Heat were taking on the Indiana Pacers.

“The key matchup was him and Paul George,” Chalmers said. “We are in transition and George Hill run to the corner so I run with George Hill. Paul George stop at the wing and shoot the three and Bron is like ‘guard him’.”

Chalmers did not say anything in response on the floor. However, he did not love being called out, and he had a word with James in the team huddle during a timeout. Chalmers called out James for his complaining.

“You the best player out her, stop being a b****h and go play. And he took offense to that. He was king of like, you just jumped at me, like me?” Chalmers said. “I didn’t call him a b***h, I said to stop playing like a b***h.”

James did not take too kindly to that specific word. Chalmers said it has always been a trigger for James. Haslem and Miller backed up Chalmers’ claim.

“It was the same thing Udoka said to him. We all know that’s his trigger word. That is Bron’s trigger word,” Chalmers said.

The former Heat point guard was known for some of his run-ins with the Big 3 while in Miami. Chalmers said part of his role was stirring up the team and pushing them to play harder.

“I paid for it because I got benched but I did what I was supposed to do,” Chalmers said.

It worked at times as Chalmers was a major part of the two NBA championship teams in Miami. He started in all 23 games in both title runs in the playoffs.

LeBron James gets triggered by Ime Udoka

Earlier this season, LeBron James and Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka got into an altercation, and Udoka was ejected.

Both sides were given technical fouls, but it was Udoka’s second tech, so he was sent home early. Reports after the game alleged that Udoka called James a “b***h,” which is why James got so mad and started jawing at Udoka.

The Rockets coach never confirmed as much. James seems to have some issues when facing the Rockets. On Monday, the Lakers lost in Houston. James was sent crashing to the floor after a hard foul from Dillon Brooks late in the game. The Lakers and LeBron James are 2-2 against Houston this year.

