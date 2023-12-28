Gilbert Arenas labels Mavs as 'one superstar’ team, claims Luka Doncic’s ‘MJ’ potential overshadows ‘not so good’ bench

Led by one of the league's top young stars in Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks are looking to compete in the Western Conference. That said, Gilbert Arenas cited major flaws of the roster while comparing the All-Star guard to an NBA legend.

During a recent episode of the "Nightcap" podcast, Gilbert Arenas and Shannon Sharpe touched on the Mavericks' nail-biting loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Luka Doncic put up 39 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but it was not enough to get his team a win.

While discussing the game, Arneas pointed out how thin Dallas' depth is. He compared their roster makeup to when Michael Jordan first entered the NBA. While Doncic is good enough to make them a contender, they don't have enough talent around him to really compete.

"Dallas just has one superstar. This remind me of Michael Jordan when he came to the league," Arenas said. "Luka's so good when we think that doesn't matter cause they're a contender. Well, he's good. They're not good"

"Your 3rd best player, which is now your 2nd best player comes off the bench. It lets you know where the team is. He was just unmatched. It was just him vs. Cleveland's five."

Do the Dallas Mavericks have enough talent around Luka Doncic to compete in the Western Conference?

Through the first third of the season, the Dallas Mavericks sit in sixth place in the Western Conference standings at 18-13. Looking at some of the teams ahead of them, Gilbert Arenas' assesment of their bench is rather accurate.

It is worth noting that the Mavericks are dealing with injuries to key players. Kyrie Irving has been out of action since Dwight Powell fell on him, and Maxi Kleber has only played in five games. At full strength, the Mavericks will look deeper than they do at the moment.

Regardless of injuries, the Mavericks' depth behind Luka Doncic is thin compared to other top teams in the west. They're relying on young players like Josh Green and Dereck Lively to give solid minutes, along guys like Dante Exum who has been out of the league for years.

Doncic is a special player who can cover up some weak points. That said, Dallas' depth could prove to be an issue when going up against top teams like the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings and OKC Thunder. If the supporting cast can't step it up, it could result in another early postseason exit for the young superstar.