"He’s not NBA ready at all": Bronny James' 7-pt, 5-ast performance in USC's loss to ASU meets scrutiny

Bronny James and the USC Trojans recently went up against the ASU Devils. Bronny finished the game with 11 points, six assists, and five rebounds in an 82-67 loss. Despite the disappointing outcome, James put up another all-around performance for USC. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to help his team secure the victory.

Fans on social media are now criticizing Bronny James for his lackluster outing. Some were positive while others were negative. Looking at his most recent performance on Saturday compared to his previous games, fans think James isn't ready to enter the NBA yet. Bronny has been inconsistent so far since making his debut for USC, which resulted in scrutiny by the fans.

Here's what some of them had to say on Twitter:

"He’s not nba ready at all"

"Not ready for the league and that’s ok. Just allow him to grow and become whoever he is to be."

"just gotta be more aggressive he need to shoot 10-12 times a game"

"Gilbert Arenas tells a story where he was training Bronny calls him out for being too soft. Afterward he instantly started playing aggressive. I feel like Bronny has to be constantly pushed to be aggressive, it won’t come from him naturally."

"I didn't like the fact that he re-entered the game after his team committed 3 or 4 straight TOs. Enter Bronny, he drains a middy, drains a 3 right after, and dishes a no look pass for a dunk. Clearly regaining the momentum and his coach takes him out the game right after that."

"He’s playing great, so in control and the IQ is so clearly there especially for getting others involved. Shot is nice and will just have to find his spots more often. More people gonna realize he’s NBA ready by the end of the season."

"He went to the wrong program, should be in Kentucky rn"

"overrated, just pure hype bcos of name"

Taking a look at Bronny James' first 10 college games

USC v Arizona

It's been a little over a month since Bronny James made his college debut after recovering from his heart attack scare. So far the son of the legendary LeBron James has played 10 college games with the USC Trojans and has already been in a rollercoaster ride. Meaning to say, Bronny has had some solid performances but is struggling to keep his game consistent.

As of 10 games, Bronny is averaging 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. His most recent game against the ASU Devils marked his third game for scoring double digits. He added 11 points on Saturday. The only other times he had double digits in scoring was when they faced the California Golden Bears (10 points) and Oregon State Beavers (15 points).

Despite the solid performances he has produced so far, Bronny James can't keep his game consistent. It's worth noting that before his 11-point outing on Saturday, he went scoreless in his two previous games. Then in the other five games, he has only scored an average of 4.4 points.

While others may defend Bronny James for having a different strength on the hardwood, it's clear that he still needs to work on securing the boards and involving his teammates more. If Bronny can manage to keep his game consistent on a nightly basis, the basketball world might end up seeing LeBron's son in a completely different light.

