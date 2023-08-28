“He's never gotten in a whiff of trouble” - Mike Greenberg praises LeBron James for staying off the hook & flourishing his off-court legacy

LeBron James has been the most dominant force in the NBA since he was drafted in 2003. He is the most decorated player of his generation, but James has also had one of the most scrutinized careers of all time, drawing comparisons and criticisms.

These debates and conversations about LeBron's career have overshadowed what he has done away from basketball, but ESPN's Mike Greenberg reminded everyone in 2017 that James has also been one of the greatest people off the court.

"There is like a cottage industry in dumping on LeBron, and for the life of me I don't understand it," Greenberg said. "He has been a pillar of the society. The only criticism you could possibly have of him was a slightly inartful public relations departure from Cleveland the first time around (James' televised 'The Decision,' which he has more than made amends for (with his 2016 NBA title with the Cavaliers).

"Some insane number of kids in Akron are gonna go to college because of LeBron James. He's done more in the community than practically any other person in our society in any walk of life. He has never gotten in a whiff of trouble, has handled himself through ridiculous criticism extraordinarily well and he has managed to outdo the unrealistic expectations that existed on him as a high school player.

"If someone wants to find a criticism with that guy, in my opinion, they really need to analyze themselves first."

The positive impact that LeBron has had on his community has certainly been overshadowed by debates about who the greatest basketball player of all time is, but he continues to help his community whether it is talked about or not.

LeBron James' I Promise School is his biggest and brightest contribution to his society

LeBron James at the I Promise School

The I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, is an elementary school supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation. The school prides itself on helping disadvantaged children with their studies. James drew from his own experiences as an elementary student, which is what inspired the establishment of the school.

Students and the parents of students who are enrolled at the I Promise School enjoy plenty of benefits. Each student receives free bikes and helmets, their families receive food and the parents are also offered GEDs and job placement services.

When it is all said and done, the I Promise School could go down as LeBron James' biggest achievement.

