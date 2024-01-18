In Photos: Caleb Love sports Nike Kobe 8 Off-White customs in Arizona's win vs USC, Bronny James

Caleb Love and the No. 12 seeded Arizona Wildcats improved on their impressive season this week when they picked up a big win over USC. The Wildcats (13-4) defeated the USC Trojans (8-10) 82-67, with Love leading the way for Arizona in a 20-point performance. In addition, he also tallied five assists and two rebounds in the win.

Other teammates like Keshad Johnson also impressed with a ten-point 13 rebound game, and Pelle Larsson added 13 points to the total. Despite that, Love's shoes were what caught the eyes of fans.

Love was photographed wearing custom Off-White x Nike Kobe 8 x Nike Air Force 1 hybrid sneakers. Designed by Dakota Wiley of Kota Kustoms, they are a one-of-one design featuring what appears to be a blue snake-skin-type material.

Given that the shoes were custom-made, fans won't be able to get their hands on the jaw-dropping design. What's more Love and his team defeated a USC team led by two second-generation hoopers.

DJ Rodman, the son of Dennis Rodman, led USC both in scoring and rebounds with a 16-point and seven-rebound outing. In addition, Bronny James scored 11 points while adding six assists and five rebounds to the total. Check out some photos from the game featuring Love's shoes below.

This isn't the first time Caleb Love has been in the headlines for his shoes

Caleb Love has been in the headlines for his shoes in the past. While his custom Nike Kobe 8 shoes have turned heads, his sneaker game has drawn the attention of fans and analysts in the past as well.

During his time at North Carolina, before transferring to Arizona, Love played in different colorways of the Air Jordan 11 shoes all season. His team made it to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA March Madness tournament. However, Love struggled in the first half of his team's game against UCLA.

After scoring three points in the first half, Love famously changed to the Carolina Blue Jordan 11s for the second half, where he erupted for 27 points. After the game, Love was asked by media members about the change in shoes. Love joked that he had spoken with Michael Jordan about the performance.

“M.J. said I can’t (wear them) anymore." Love said. "So I’ve moved on. They all at the crib now. We’re gonna make it work, though. I got some shoes in the closet that I can bring up that’s going to represent me.”

According to AOL, Jordan Brand prefers that their newest models be worn on the court rather than throwback models like the Jordan 11s worn by Love. Despite no longer playing for UNC, he showed earlier this season his heart is still in North Carolina when he wrote "Tar Heel 4L" on his shoes.

