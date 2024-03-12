Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on 2-time NBA All-Star's status (March 12)

Anthony Edwards is questionable to play against the LA Clippers on Tuesday night. Edwards has carried the same status the past few games but managed to take to the court. Barring any pre-game setbacks, he should be able to suit up against. Edwards has managed to stay available for majority of the year, frequently playing through his injuries without hesitation.

Missing only three games this year, he's averaged a team and career-high 26.4 points, along with 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists, shooting 46.9%, including 36.9% from 3-point land. Edwards has led the Timberwolves to the best record in the West (44-21) ahead of Tuesday's game.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards is on the Timberwolves' injury report for a lingering ankle injury. He sustained the blow on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter on the first possession. Edwards returned in the second quarter and played the entire game. He produced 44 points and the game-saving block on Aaron Nesmith's go-ahead buzzer-beater layup attempt.

Anthony Edwards stats vs. LA Clippers

Edwards has played 13 games against the Clippers, averaging 20.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 3.7 apg. He's shooting 44.3% against them. Edwards is 5-13 against the Western Conference outfit.

This season, he's averaged 27.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 5.3 apg against them in three games. Edwards had 27 points and five rebounds in an 89-88 loss when the teams last met on Mar. 3.

The Timberwolves are 2-1 against LA and will hope to close the season series with a win.

Edwards' ability will be crucial for that as Minnesota continues to struggle offensively without Karl-Anthony Towns. The Timberwolves have lost four of their last six games, while the Clippers have won four games in that span.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers?

TNT will televise the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers game nationally. Local TV operators Bally Sports North and Bally Sports SoCal will also cover the game. Fans outside the US can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET at Crypto.com Arena, the Clippers' homecourt.

The Clippers enter this game as the favorites behind the homecourt advantage. They are also in better form compared to their counterparts. However, the Clippers could also miss key players Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who are both questionable.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert is on the Timberwolves injury report alongside Anthony Edwards, also carrying a questionable status.

