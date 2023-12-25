Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest on 4x NBA All-Star's status (Dec. 25)

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks renew their rivalry against the Phoenix Suns in the final game of the 2023 NBA Christmas Day games slate. Doncic will play tonight despite being on the injury report before his last two games. The four-time All-Star is not listed on the team's injury list for this enticing clash.

Doncic returned last game after a day off due to a quad injury. He picked up where he left off in his comeback, tallying 39 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in three quarters amid the Mavericks' 144-119 mauling of the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic made 13-of-27 shots, including five-of-10 from 3-point range.

The Spurs, playing without their leader and best defender, Victor Wembanyama, had no response for Doncic's fiery night. Dallas improved to 17-12 on the season, keeping their spot as a top-six team in the West intact.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic missed the Mavericks' 122-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Dec. 22 due to a quad injury. Doncic has played 36.8 minutes a game and taken only two nights off. The game against the Rockets was on the front end of a back-to-back, which may have forced the Mavericks into managing his workload.

Doncic had also played 44 minutes in the 120-111 loss to the LA Clippers two nights before the Mavericks-Rockets game.

Luka Doncic stats vs Phoenix Suns

Doncic has played 16 games against the Suns. He's averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 46/25/82 splits against the Mavericks' conference rivals. Doncic boasts a 5-11 record vs. the Suns. He last played against them on Mar. 5, 2023. Doncic finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and four assists on 34.8% shooting in a 130-126 loss.

Luka Doncic and Mavericks' season so far

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have exceeded their expectations marginally this season after missing the playoffs last year. The Mavericks seemingly have made the right offseason moves to surround Doncic and Kyrie Irving with the necessary personnel.

Dallas is 17-12 and placed sixth in the West ahead of Christmas Day games slate. It boasts a 117.7 offensive rating, the eighth highest in the NBA. However, the Mavericks' defense continues to be a work in progress with this new-look roster. They are 23rd in defensive ratings with a 116.8 efficiency.

Nevertheless, Luka Doncic's elite offense remains their strength. He's delivered the goods nightly. Doncic's averaged 32.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 9.1 apg on 49/38/77 splits in 27 outings. He's trailing only Joel Embiid in the scoring title race by 2.1 ppg.