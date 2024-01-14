"King James would probably sign a vet minimum" - Fans troll Bronny James for scoreless back-to-back games for USC

Bronny James' level of play with the USC Trojans has not been ideal to start his collegiate career. Granted, he can still increase his production as the season progresses, but his recent outing got many reactions online and from the media. During his first start for USC, he had an abysmal outing of going scoreless on the court.

According to New York Post's Ted Holmlund's article, usual starters Joshua Morgan, Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier were unavailable due to injuries. That's why James got the starting nod. He logged 25 minutes on the floor, which is a season-high for him.

This was also his second-straight scoreless outing for the USC Trojans. Following his Saturday night performance, numerous NBA fans mocked the young USC guard on X.

"@warriors, @StephenCurry377, @KlayThompson, @Money23Green, for next year, ya'll should acquire @BolBol, draft Bronny James, and the @KingJames would probably sign a vet minimum.

The pressure on and expectations from his son are immense, given LeBron James' reputation and basketball legacy. His scoreless performance against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night's 68-58 loss triggered fans.

Fans also mocked LeBron James for his comments: Bronny James is ready to suit up for the LA Lakers. Given his son's performance as a first-time collegiate starter, the Lakers star's comments were not well-received.

Sports fan culture can be demanding, which is something LeBron James knows. When it comes to basketball, the only way a player can silence the critics and the doubters is to let their game do the talking.

Bronny James has 5.2 points (34.8% shooting, 23.1% from 3-point range) and 2.2 rebounds per game.

LeBron James' comments about Bronny James being NBA-ready for LA Lakers

The LA Lakers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 127-113 on Friday, Jan. 5. Following this, LeBron James briefly talked about his son being ready for the NBA, as per The New York Post's Bridget Reilly.

"He could play for us right now," James said. "Easy. Easy."

The NBA is a demanding league for basketball players as it expects the best out of each. This is why not every player reaches the professional league or some fall out of teams' interests. Be that as it may, LeBron James remains confident in his son and what he can bring to the league.