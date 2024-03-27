LeBron James airs out young generation of NBA players in explosive rant

Having been in the league for over two decades now, LeBron James has seen multiple generations of stars. The 20-time All-Star recently went on an explosive rant when discussing what he doesn't like about today's players.

Earlier this month, LeBron had the NBA world buzzing with the announcement of his own podcast. He's teamed up with JJ Redick to host "Mind The Game," a show where two former players provide in-depth analysis on the NBA.

In the latest episode, LeBron James got into talking about today's generation and their mindset on offense. He doesn't like how isolation-heavy things have gotten and wants to see younger stars embrace team basketball.

"It bothers the f*** out of me," LeBron said. "Everyone thinks just because you get a favorable matchup that it means it's one-on-one time. 'Let's play ones,' that's all you hear the kids talk about now.

"What the f--k is this? This is not Jordan vs. Bird Nintendo. It's five-on-five, and yes, if you have an opportunity to have a favorable matchup and you can beat your man, but realize something. Most great teams are going to send help, and can you make the right reads?"

LeBron James is still one of NBA's top all-around stars

Even though he is the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James has always been much more than that. In his age 39 season, the LA Lakers star continues to be one of the game's top all-around stars.

Aside from his incredible physical capabilities, the main thing that has always stood out about LeBron's game is his IQ. He reads the game at an incredibly high level, which has led to him being an elite facilitator. Going back to when he was in high school, LeBron drew comparisons to Magic Johnson because of his size and passing ability.

Even at his peak, LeBron James embraced a team style of basketball. As he mentioned in his rant, the game is five-on-five. LeBron prides himself on getting everyone involved, which is why he's so mad to see the recent trend with today's stars.

This season, LeBron is averaging 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists. To put into perspective how impressive that is, only two other players are averaging at least that many points and assists this year. They are both in the MVP conversation as well, those being Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.

Over the past two decades, LeBron has been a star that prides himself on making the players around him better. As someone who adopted this selfless style, it's no surprise he has a gripe with today's form of play. While this generation is loaded with incredible offensive talents, the Lakers forward still wants them to play the right way.