LeBron James boasts about new EA Madden milestone: "Not bad right?"

LeBron James is known for his admiration and fascination with the NFL. Aside from being one of the most prominent NBA players in history, James has flirted with the idea of possibly donning an NFL jersey in his lifetime. A transition of that magnitude would have been incredible if it came to fruition.

Dating back to the 2011 NBA lockout, the Lakers star has openly talked about when the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks offered him a contract. Now at 38 years of age, James has been active recently in choosing winners of the week in the NFL, along with simulating and playing EA Madden.

Recently, LeBron James uploaded his incredible milestone in the famous NFL video game via his Instagram stories.

"I mean not bad right?"

LeBron James' Instagram story

For such an impressive feat as this one, James knew it was only right for his followers and fans to be aware of his accomplishment. Interestingly, this comes after the Los Angeles Lakers' 100-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

In a much-anticipated match-up against 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant, James got the last laugh with his 21 points (7-of-14 shooting, including 1-of-5 from 3-point range), nine assists, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Charles Barkley didn't mince words with his comment on LeBron James and his capability to play in the NFL

Speaking of LeBron James possibly playing in the NFL, NBA legend Charles Barkley took offense to it in a guest appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show."

"Well please don't say LeBron [James]," Barkley said. "This dudes be making me so mad thinking he can play, because he played football in high school because he was bigger than everybody else. What's one thing about the pros, you're not bigger or faster than anybody else."

Barkley highlighted that the physical and skill set requirements in the NFL vastly differ from what is expected in the NBA. Even with James' impressive athleticism, Barkley remains unimpressed by it when it comes to the context of competing in a professional football league.

During the interview, the Phoenix Suns legend mentioned Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook, who can make the transition to the football league seamless. He highlighted Westbrook's sturdy physique and quickness that can push him to play wide receiver, safety, or even corner.