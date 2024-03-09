LeBron James injury update: Darvin Ham gives concerning assessment on Lakers star's ankle issue

LeBron James will not play in the highly anticipated matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks tonight due to an ankle problem. Darvin Ham shared troubling news about the LA Lakers star's ankle, suggesting that the injury could linger for some time.

The injury report specified that James is dealing with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. According to the health website Cleveland Clinic, peroneal tendinopathy is characterized by inflammation in the tendons that run along the outer ankle bone and the side of the foot. It is a condition often diagnosed in older individuals who participate in sports requiring extensive ankle movements.

Ham described James' injury issue for tonight as "severe soreness."

“Just experiencing some severe soreness. Just decided for him not to play tonight,” he said (per Jovan Buha).

Ham also provided a concerning update, stating that LeBron James' injury is a "day-to-day thing" and is not expected to be resolved before the end of the season. He mentioned that James and the Lakers will need to manage the injury for the remainder of the season.

James began experiencing ankle issues in March 2021 when Solomon Hill dove for a loose ball on the court and inadvertently injured him. Three years later, James continues to contend with injury problems in that same foot and ankle.

When will LeBron James return? Possible timeline explored

Since Ham describes the injury as day-to-day, LeBron James might be ready to return against the Timberwolves on Sunday. However, depending on his ankle's condition, he could sit out a few more games moving forward.

The standard conservative treatment for this injury may last three to four weeks, but it seems LeBron James and the Lakers are opting for a less restrictive route. Severe cases of peroneal tendonitis may necessitate surgery

Looking at the Lakers’ record without LeBron James and their upcoming schedule

Tonight's game against the Bucks will mark the ninth game that 39-year-old LeBron James has missed this season. He was absent from the Lakers' last game before the All-Star break and the first game after it as he sought treatment for his ankle.

In games without James, the Lakers secured victories against non-playoff teams in the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz. They also pulled off an upset against the league-leading Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, they lost against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jazz, LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers, currently 5-5 in their last 10 games and fighting for playoff position, face a tough upcoming schedule.

After tonight's game against the Bucks, they will take on the Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers and then the Bucks again.

Before the end of March, they will also play against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Pacers for a second time.