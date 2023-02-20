LeBron James on NOT chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record: "Watching [daughter] Zhuri's reaction to that is the greatest”

LeBron James, before becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, has repeatedly pointed out that he never deliberately went after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record. He has insisted that he's a "pass-first" guy who enjoys the success of his teammates.

The LA Lakers superstar's family and friends were at the Crypto.com Arena last Feb. 7 against the OKC Thunder to witness the historic feat. When "King James" finally accomplished the highly-anticipated event with just seconds left in the third quarter, the crowd exploded.

Here's what he had to say about that record-setting night:

"Literally the only time that I kind of had a little reflection is when the Lakers social media posted with my whole family on it.

"Watching Zhuri's reaction to that is the greatest, it's so cool. If I'm having a bad day, I know exactly where I can go to to fix my day. Seeing Zhuri's reaction to that moment was pretty, pretty cool."

The "James Gang," which included James' wife Savannah, mother Gloria, sons Bronny and Bryce and Zhuri, were anticipating the moment. They joined the thousands of fans who were up on their feet for most of the game, particularly when James hit 34 points. He needed 36 to tie the record.

LeBron James then hit a fadeaway jumper on top of the key over the outstretched arms of OKC Thunder forward Kenrich Williams. The four-time champ ran to the opposite side of the court after making the historic basket.

Everyone in the crowd, including Zhuri James, was delirious with excitement and joy. The basketball superstar didn't see his daughter's reaction in real time, but when replays showed it, the moment melted his heart.

LeBron James vowed that he would not cry if and when he dethrones Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the scoring crown. He couldn't see through that as he broke down just a little when he was surrounded by family and friends.

LeBron James isn't showing signs of slowing down

LeBron James left the All-Star game early after injuring his hand.

LeBron James is the team captain for the sixth straight time in his 19th NBA All-Star game. He's playing at an MVP level and should add more to his already mind-boggling resume before the season ends.

Injury has largely been his only kryptonite over the past 20 years. Unfortunately, James hurt his hand after a thunderous slam in last night's All-Star game. He didn't come play again in the second half and it remains to be seen how that will affect his availability for the LA Lakers.

Over his last 30 games, "The Chosen One" has been averaging 32.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists on 52.7% shooting. The Lakers will be in a ton of trouble if he is compromised after the hand injury that kept him out of the second last night.

The Lakers have retooled and are looking to make a strong push for at least a play-in spot. GM Rob Pelinka held up his end of the bargain by turning LA's roster into a deeper and more balanced unit.

LA's flurry of trade maneuvers may all go for nothing if James' injury will cost him playing time.

