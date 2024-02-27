"Look at Magic..Jordan": Shannon Sharpee cautions LeBron James about pitfalls of Bronny James living up to his legacy amid ESPN's mock draft drop

LeBron James' son Bronny James was dropped from ESPN’s 2024 NBA mock draft. He went from a projected second round pick to undrafted this season after his struggles at USC.

LeBron James took to social media platform X to defend his son, but has since deleted the tweets. Shannon Sharpe went on his podcast “Nightcap” with Chad Ochocinco and reacted to the news.

Sharpe took time on his show to warn James of the pitfalls of voicing his opinion about his son’s career. He voiced his opinion on the difficulties of raising a son to follow in your athletic footsteps.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I never forced my kids in any direction,” Sharpe said. “But I think the comparison is going to be there but LeBron has to be careful. When Bronny plays well and LeBron says he is better than some players in the NBA, people are going to remember you said that. That is where you have to be careful.”

Sharpe also cautioned James from comparing his son to current NBA players. He understood why James was typing up his son but told him to hold back a bit.

“But I get it, that is his son. What is he supposed to say? He is supposed to believe his son is as good as some NBA players. But you have to be careful with that.” Sharpe said. “LeBron has to understand (Bronny) will get strays because of (LeBron).”

Sharpe went on to talk about the different famous father-son athletic duos. He pointed out some that succeeded like MLB star Ken Griffey Jr. surpassing his father Ken Griffey Sr.’s career.

He also called out Peyton and Eli Manning outdoing their father Archie. Sharpe also went out of his way to point out the famous basketball legends who had sons that never came close to their father’s basketball careers.

“Look at Mag, look at Jordan. You look at Jordan. You think god is going to give you all of that and give your son the ability too?” Sharpe said.

LeBron James deletes tweets calling out ESPN

ESPN once had LeBron James' son Bronny as a projected first-round draft pick. In their next mock draft they dropped him to a second round projection.

Now after his struggles in his freshman season at USC, ESPN dropped him from their mock draft projections. The move caused a stir on twitter.

LeBron James chimed in and told the media to back off his son in the tweets below. He has since deleted the tweets.

LeBron James deleted tweets.

Bronny James is averaging 5.5 ppg this season with USC. The team is under .500 and unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament.