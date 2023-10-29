“Please not the kids!!!”: LeBron James pleads with drugmakers to stop testing weight loss shots for 6-year-olds

LeBron James recently reposted a picture of a weight loss drug that's supposedly targeted at children on his Instagram story. James wasn't a fan of the idea and pleaded on his stories that whoever was making the drugs to stop. He then pointed out that there were other ways to help kids lose weight, such as through exercise and a healthier diet.

"Please not the kids," James said on his Instagram story. "This ain't the answer. How about providing much better food choices and being more active!"

LeBron James' Instagram story

According to USA Today, the companies behind Ozempic/Wegovy and Mounjaro, the injectable drugs that have gained significant revenue due to their impressive weight loss effects, have announced plans to market these medications to children aged 11 or 12. These highly successful weight loss treatments, which have caused a significant impact on the industry, could also potentially become accessible for children as young as six.

LeBron James is a good role model for kids

LeBron and his young adoring fans

LeBron James is a father of three children. One is about to start his college basketball career, one is flourishing in his high school basketball career, and a little girl who's the sweetest thing you'll ever see. The way his kids turned out to be in the present day shows a clear indication of James being a good influence on his offspring.

This comes as a surprise to some, considering how James grew up without a father figure. Many people in society who grew up in a broken family have found it difficult to create what they didn't have. However, despite the hardships he had to deal with during his childhood, James still became one of the most successful human beings on the planet.

Aside from his riches, he took care of his family in a manner that he never experienced growing up. James provided beautiful homes and luxury items for his mom, wife, and kids.

If we're going to look at LeBron James' demeanor on the court, he is also one of the most well-mannered players in history. He seldom gets into fights and only has one ejection in his career. Having said all that, young fans can easily aspire to be like James in terms of being a hardworking, disciplined, and loving person.