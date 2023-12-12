"Setting him up for slander" - NBA fans trash X account for igniting Bronny James NCAA title run debate

Bronny James recorded modest numbers during his inaugural appearance for the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans this weekend. All eyes were on him as he participated in his first game since experiencing a cardiac arrest in July.

Bronny James came off the bench and played for 16 minutes in a close 84-79 overtime defeat against Long Beach State. During the game, he secured four points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. He notably executed a highlight-worthy chasedown block.

On Tuesday, a popular NBA page on X (formerly Twitter) asked fans a question about Bronny James:

“Will Bronny James win the 2024 NCAA basketball tournament most outstanding player?"

Although it's not out of the realm of possibility for Bronny to win the award despite the Trojans falling to a 5-4 record and their NCAA tournament hopes fading, fans deemed it unusual for the page to place such a significant burden on a player who only recently recovered from a serious injury.

The Most Outstanding Player plum is awarded after the conclusion of the NCAA Division I championship game. Accredited media representatives present at the game participate in the voting process for this award.

Typically, the award recipient is a player from the team that clinched the championship.

Notable NBA players who won the award include Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Isiah Thomas and Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar).

Hakeem Olajuwon won the award in 1983 despite not being part of the championship team.

Takeaways from Bronny James’ first game

Bronny James' debut in college didn't quite live up to the expectations generated by the hype. But given that it was his first game since a frightening injury, he still managed to make an impact and display some of his skills.

He showcased his defense, shooting and playmaking abilities, as noted by draft analyst Jonathan Givony.

“James' ability to get over screens, contain opponents one-on-one and cover ground seamlessly for steals and chasedown blocks stood out in his limited time on the floor,” Givony wrote.

Givony called Bronny a “work in progress” in offense.

“He looked quite passive by relinquishing opportunities to push the ball in the open court, was overly unselfish moving the ball around the perimeter and simply wasn't aggressive looking to score with huge swaths of space around him,” he said.

Bronny and the Trojans will face Auburn next on Dec. 18.