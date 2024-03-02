Steve Kerr criticizes NBA rules being biased towards offensive players, calls for referees to not 'bail them out for bullsh*t stuff'

Throughout NBA history, the league's rules have vastly changed. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently pointed out how differently referees would officiate games in the modern era of basketball. While he acknowledged the significant improvements and evolutions players have made in today's league, Kerr isn't a fan of referees favoring the offense more than the defense when calling violations.

Coach Steve Kerr pointed out that most players in today's NBA tend to do a lot of unnecessary movement and always get away with it. For instance, he pointed out how offensive players would go for foul baits and oversell the contact to get a call from the referees. Kerr also mentioned how a lot of extra steps are now being allowed when carrying the ball. Despite this being convenient for teams with 'fancy' players, Kerr believes the refs need to consider the other end of the floor.

"To me, the league is in a really good place," Steve Kerr said. "There are so many skilled players and I think the game is more efficient. ... The one area where we can find some balance is the way we officiate the game. ... It just starts with not enabling the offensive players and bailing them out for bulls**t stuff that they're doing."

Is Steve Kerr's intuition about referees today correct?

NBA Referees

For a while now, modern-day NBA referees have made questionable calls to the point that fans and coaches like Steve Kerr alike have been consistently flabbergasted. There have been multiple instances of the officials missing game-changing foul calls and awarding technical fouls or player ejections for the shallowest of reasons.

However, one aspect of the game that consistently gets favorable calls from the refs is the offense. Before the new millennium of the NBA, basketball was considered to be one of the most vicious sports played. Players would often get into fights and despite the offensive player getting slapped by multiple hands during a shot attempt, referees wouldn't call for any violations.

These days, all it takes is for the offensive player to act excessively hurt from a certain play or oversell the contact to successfully get sent to the free throw line.

Then there's the infamous traveling violation. Based on common knowledge, a player who commits a traveling violation typically exceeds two steps upon carrying the ball. However, this rule has been cheated on many times with moves like the Euro Step, Step Back, Double Side Step, and a bunch more.

Having all that in mind, Steve Kerr makes a point about how the association should reflect on making changes again to the rules and violations one player can commit. Understandably, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the rest of the board want a safer environment to play in. But if it means jeopardizing the integrity of the sport, then what's the point of playing the game the right way?