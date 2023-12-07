“Styled by MJ”: Marcus Jordan brags about styling Larsa Pippen’s stunning fit paired with $3k Balenciaga bag

Larsa Pippen may not be an NBA star, however, she is the ex-wife of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, and the current girlfriend of 'Heir' Jordan AKA Marcus Jordan. Since the start of the couple's relationship, they have frequently found themselves in headlines. First, because fans were in disbelief of the pair dating, given the connection shared between them.

Then, the disbelief turned to confusion, as theories started to fly about how the couple met, and how their romantic relationship blossomed. Since then, the couple has made it clear that despite what critics may say, the only reason they can think of as to why they shouldn't date, is their last names.

With the budding relationship has come a series of engagement rumors over the past few months, stemming from photos of Pippen wearing a massive ring. Although they've made it clear that an engagement is in the works, nothing has been made official.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This week, Larsa Pippen took to social media, posting a photo of herself rocking a $3,000 Balenciaga handbag, as well as a black Mugler dress. Check out the lavish photo posted by the Real Housewives star below, as well as a gem from her boyfriend Marcus Jordan, who reportedly styled her for the evening.

@HeirMJ523 comment

"Styled by MJ," Marcus wrote.

Looking at the latest news regarding Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship and future engagement

As previously mentioned, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were the subject of engagement rumors over the summer after photos surfaced of a massive ring. As the pair explained on their Separation Anxiety podcast, the photos and subsequent headlines caught the attention of both families.

On the couple's Separation Anxiety podcast where they addressed the rumors, Marcus explained that both his father, Michael Jordan, and his mom reached out. Despite the rumors, however, the two haven't gotten engaged.

As Marcus explained at the time, an engagement was in the works, with some gemstone shopping being done in preparation for the big moment. Although he hasn't formally popped "the big question" just yet, Marcus already knows that when he and Pippen marry, he wants his dad to be his best man.

Of course, given the history shared between the two, it is unclear whether or not the Hall of Famer will accept. Factoring into his decision is also the fact that the wedding could land on TV, with Marcus saying that TV producers have already inquired about the future ceremony.