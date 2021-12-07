“The team is too strong” - LeBron James sends congratulatory message to friend and agent Rich Paul for landing an endorsement deal with New Balance

LeBron James' friend and agent Rich Paul landed an endorsement deal with New Balance. James took to his Instagram story to celebrate and congratulate Paul on his achievement.

The sportswear brand went into partnership with LeBron James' partner in the creation of his dedicated collection. It consists of a sneaker - Rich Paul New Balance 550 and apparel collection for the inspired and dreamers. The collection is scheduled to be released in stores on December 10.

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ Sports agent Rich Paul has spent years helping athletes such as LeBron James ink sponsorship deals with major brands. Now he is putting his own stamp on a line of products with New Balance. on.wsj.com/3dp1O1J Sports agent Rich Paul has spent years helping athletes such as LeBron James ink sponsorship deals with major brands. Now he is putting his own stamp on a line of products with New Balance. on.wsj.com/3dp1O1J

The LA Lakers small forward quoted a post made by Bleacher Report Kicks on their page. The post revealed the first look of the Rich Paul New Balance 550 kicks collection.

A peek into LeBron James and Rich Paul's relationship

LeBron James and Rich Paul have been long-time friends-turned-business partners. They both own the Klutch Sports Group, a sports management company with over $1 billion in contracts brokered.

Paul was into the trade of selling authentic vintage jerseys, a common factor between him and LeBron James. He met LBJ at Akron-Canton Airport, Ohio, and James was drawn to his Warren Moon vintage jersey. Paul sold Joe Naismith's Rams and Magic Johnson's Lakers throwback jerseys to James.

After LeBron James got drafted in 2003, Paul became part of his trusted few and soon began understudying LBJ's agent Leon Rose. In 2012, James and Paul parted ways with Leon Rose and the Creative Artists Agency to create their own company.

They founded Klutch Sports Group and Paul became LeBron James' agent. The company currently manages high-profile clients in the NBA, such as Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, and Miles Bridges, to name a few. Klutch Sports also had a go with the NFL, hiring former player Damarius Bilbo in a bid to expand its clientele.

Los Angeles Times @latimes Pop superstar Adele and sports agent Rich Paul are opening up about their relationship. Here's how their romance unfolded — and why she kept it secret. latimes.com/entertainment-… Pop superstar Adele and sports agent Rich Paul are opening up about their relationship. Here's how their romance unfolded — and why she kept it secret. latimes.com/entertainment-…

On a CBS special, "Adele One Night Only," with Oprah Winfrey, Adele confirmed she was in a relationship with the super agent.

“He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does,” Adele said.

Before the interview, the lovebirds had made a few public sightings. One of them was in the NBA Finals Game 5 fixture between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. They sat courtside with LeBron James as the prolific third wheel.

