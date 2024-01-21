"The toughest 6 points": NBA fans mock LeBron James as Bryce hype backfires spectacularly

LeBron James’ sons have been watched on the court from their AAU days. They have been scouted as prospects from an early age due to their dad being one of the greatest players in the MBA. Many have hyped up his younger son, Bryce James, as being even better than his older son, Bronny James, who now plays in college at USC.

The excitement around Bryce will surely grow as he continues his high school career. Of course, with online love comes online hate as well.

LeBron James’ son Bryce returned to the court on Saturday to play for his high school, Sierra Canyon. A clip circulated online of Bryce and his teammates showing off their skills in a dominant 77-37 win against Valencia.

Bryce’s team, Sierra Canyon, is 22-1 on the season. No stats were posted from the game.

However, that did not stop some from mocking LeBron James and Bryce. They were critical of Bryce’s brief appearance in the highlight clip. Bryce makes a deep jumper, but the rest of the video features other players on the team.

“The toughest 6 points,” one fan wrote.

Some users also joined in on the bashing. Others were more supportive and happy to see Bryce James back on the floor. Check out some of the reactions below:

LeBron James' son Bryce James' recruiting profile

LeBron James’s younger son, Bryce James, is finishing his junior season at Sierra Canyon High School. The school is outside Los Angeles, California, and is the same school where his older brother Bronny James Jr. played. Bronny is now competing at the college level with the University of Southern California.

Bryce’s recruiting profile is gaining hype. His brother Bronny saw a similar trend where his stock and rise-up recruiting rankings dramatically increased in his senior year.

According to the recruiting site 247Sports, Bryce James is a three-star recruit. He is ranked 148th in his class nationally in the state. He is the 17th-ranked player in California and the 23rd-ranked shooting guard nationally.

The site also lists his college prospects as cool right now. That, of course, could change in his senior season. He has reported interest from USC and offers from Ohio State and Duquesne.

Bryce is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard and weighs in at 180. He has time to grow and is taller and longer than his older brother, Bronny. Aside from being a strong defender, he has the fundamentals down and the size to play well on the perimeter.

He also has range as a shooter, and his release is compact with a nice touch. He also has shown flashes as a solid passer and can handle the ball and drive with both hands.

