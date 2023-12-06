"There are no inside candidates": Adam Silver gives honest response about LeBron James' interest in owning Las Vegas franchise

Earlier this year, LeBron James expressed interest in wanting to own an NBA team in the near future. James specifically mentioned that he wanted to own an expansion team in Las Vegas. Given how the association has been holding events in the city of Nevada as of late, many have speculated that creating an expansion team involving "King James" may already be in the works.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, on the other hand, denied the rumors live on "SiriusXM NBA Radio", saying that there is no Las Vegas expansion team in the making:

"Well, number one, I'll say there are no inside candidates. Lots of players, former players, well-known wealthy people out there who've expressed interest in having a Las Vegas franchise," Silver stated. "What I've said to everyone, publicly and privately, is that there is no process in place. There have been no secret discussions, no commitments to anyone."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

LeBron James wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas

Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James previously discussed his interest in becoming an owner of an NBA team if the league decides to expand into Las Vegas. Speaking to the media following their 2023 preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets, held in Vegas, James reiterated the potential benefits of having a team situated in Nevada from a business standpoint.

James emphasized Las Vegas' existing sporting landscape, mentioning the presence of the Raiders, Golden Knights and Aces, along with the recent arrival of Formula 1 racing. The four-time MVP highlighted the city's history of hosting major events like NBA All-Star Weekends and NBA Summer Leagues, indicating that incorporating an NBA franchise into Las Vegas would further enhance the already growing energy in the city.

LeBron James previously urged NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to consider establishing a team in Vegas after a preseason game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves last year. Having already held a stake in the Fenway Sports Group— owners of the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool FC since 2021 — James further elevated his investment in the group earlier this year.

The addition of an NBA team in Las Vegas to his portfolio would reinforce his status as a successful entrepreneur.

During the APSE conference in July, Silver informed reporters that the NBA was awaiting the completion of its new media rights contracts before contemplating expansion. He clarified that the inclusion of more teams wasn't confirmed, yet growth over time was natural for organizations. The commissioner highlighted Las Vegas and Seattle as two viable cities the league might consider if it opts to expand.

With all that said, while Adam Silver is yet to give a go signal to create an expansion team in Las Vegas, it's likely possible that LeBron James will be one of the owners of that team when the time comes.