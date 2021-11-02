"They are an old looking team when they play" - Jeff Van Gundy concerned about the LA Lakers' physicality after the team's underwhelming start to the season

The LA Lakers are 4-3 in the ongoing 2021-22 NBA season. For fans and followers of the team, it has been underwhelming to say the least. After building a team that seemed unbeatable on paper, the start to their season raises serious questions for the Frank Vogel-coached squad.

There is no denying that individually, Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are absolute beasts. Together, they are yet to leave an impact on the court. Speaking about the team's performance, Jeff Van Gundy had some scathing opinions while on "The Lowe Post" hosted by Zach Lowe.

Gundy, while on the podcast, said: "The real question to me is are they good? Because It’s not about collecting talent or names. It’s about do things fit together?" He continued, "they are an old-looking team when they play. Speed and quickness to me is gonna give them issues"

Gundy's comments were undoubtedly brutal. However, as the former coach of the New York Knicks, his statements hold meaning. The LA Lakers are definitely old. Of the 17 names on their roster, 10 are aged over 30 and Anthony Davis will turn 29 before the season ends.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers All smiles in the gym today 😁 All smiles in the gym today 😁

LeBron James, the commander-in-chief of the LA Lakers, is nearing 37 and has lost much of his strength and speed. Westbrook, who is 32, has speed and explosiveness that he is still unable to control. Carmelo Anthony, who is 37, has perhaps only one good season left in him. With such circumstances, it is natural for insiders of the league to be worried about the future of the league.

LA Lakers have been underwhelming so far this season

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers The King can still run with the best of them 👑 The King can still run with the best of them 👑 https://t.co/MkjyUvHauw

The LA Lakers are not at the bottom of the league, but are not at the top either. They are scoring 112.6 points per game while allowing their opponents to score 112 points per game. From the three-point line, due to Carmelo Anthony and LeBron's success, the team has maintained 37.6% success rate from downtown. Melo is landing 3.4 threes per game while King James is landing three threes per game.

Youngsters Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker have been injured and have not played a single game yet. Davis and LeBron have been injury prone this season after going through injuries last season. Trevor Ariza, one of the veterans, is yet to don the LA Lakers jersey. Things don't seem too bright at the moment for purple and gold, but the upcoming season may turn out to be better than the start.

