WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis ruthlessly rejects Jaylen Brown's monster jam at the rim

Trayce Jackson-Davis knew he would have to step up for the Golden State Warriors due to Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension. The rookie hasn’t had much playing time this season but that is expected to change without the former Defensive Player of the Year. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told the media a few days ago that he wouldn’t hesitate to call Jackson-Davis’ number if the need arises.

Against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Kerr had to look for a boost from the bench as the Warriors looked lost early on. The rookie contributed with his energy, rebounding and defense, the things he made a name for himself at Indiana University.

In one crucial play late in the fourth quarter, he did this to Jaylen Brown:

The Boston Celtics’ All-Star guard had a clear runaway after he shook off Klay Thompson’s defense. Trayce Jackson-Davis, though, wouldn’t let him go unimpeded and met him at the rim. “TJD” emphatically rejected the shot, which sent the Warriors to their feet.

Like he has done most of the game, Jackson-Davis’ dogged determination to challenge shots and rebound energized his team. He also might have earned a regular spot in Steve Kerr’s rotation with that play.

Trayce Jackson-Davis showed that the Golden State Warriors could count on him

Even without Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors could always go with the veteran Kevon Looney in late-game situations. On Tuesday, the Dubs’ starting center couldn’t get himself going. Dario Saric is a good fit on offense, but he didn’t have much of an impact against the Boston Celtics.

Trayce Jackson-Davis showed that he hasn’t slackened in his development. When he was called to help the team, he delivered big time. The former Hoosier star finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and one steal.

The rookie’s numbers may not be flashy but the Golden State Warriors already have the superstars that provide the highlight reels. Steve Kerr may have found another no-nonsense player who will do the dirty work for the Warriors to succeed.

Without Draymond Green, expect the Warriors not to hesitate to get him off the bench.