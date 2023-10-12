Why is LeBron James not playing today against Sacramento Kings? Latest injury update from Lakers (October 11th)

The LA Lakers are scheduled to face the Sacramento Kings later today for their third preseason game. Unfortunately for LA fans, LeBron James will be out of action. This is due to Darvin Ham's version of his load management for James. According to Michael Macasero of Sportskeeda, the Lakers are carefully planning LeBron's activity on the court this preseason.

LeBron James missing out on the Kings game isn't all too surprising. Last season, James suffered a right foot injury, which he decided to play through in some portions of the year. Earlier this summer, LBJ underwent serious rehabilitation for his injured foot so he could be in top shape for the 2023-24 season. With that in mind, the Lakers plan on keeping LeBron safe from harm before the season starts.

Having said that, James is expected to play only half of the Lakers' 2023 preseason games. The "King" already skipped one of their games during their preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will LeBron James' age become a hindrance to his 2023-24 season?

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James, at 38 years old, delivered an extraordinary performance last season, maintaining an average of 28.9 points per game. Notably, this was the first time he reached or exceeded such an average since his MVP-winning campaign in 2008-09.

In addition to his point-scoring prowess, James' shooting accuracy remained unwavering. He secured a 32.1% success rate from three-point range and an impressive 50.0% overall field goal percentage throughout the season. As James approaches his 39th birthday this December, it's evident that he's still capable of putting up similar stellar performances.

During the LA Lakers' training camp, James playfully responded to being the oldest player in the NBA. He shouted in surprise at the camera before emphatically slamming the ball into the basket. This playful yet powerful action conveyed that James' age won't hinder his performance in the 2023-24 season.

Fans can continue to anticipate greatness from the "King" as he shows no signs of slowing down. Barring any injuries, James remains on track to deliver another outstanding season.