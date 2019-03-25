Not in a million years! - Hornets' Lamb in disbelief over game-winner

Jeremy Lamb of the Charlotte Hornets

Jeremy Lamb "never in a million years" thought his incredible shot from beyond half-court at the buzzer would prove to be a game-winner for the Charlotte Hornets against the Toronto Raptors

The swingman lost possession after taking an inbounds pass with 3.1 seconds remaining, but chased the ball down into the backcourt, turned and fired a hopeful effort that somehow dropped in to earn the Hornets a 115-114 victory.

Those inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto reacted in disbelief and Lamb was equally astounded.

"When I first shot it, it felt good, but in my head I was thinking, 'It's too good to be true if it goes in'," he told reporters.

"I never in a million years thought it would go in. I thought it would get close but to see it go in, it was unreal."

Lamb admitted it had been some time since he last nailed a buzzer-beater from such a distance.

"In my driveway growing up, counting down by myself," he said of the last time.

"Throwing it up, missing five times, I got the rebound and they put more time on the clock! That's the last time I did that.

"It feels great. We fought so hard the whole game. Everybody who came in contributed and played well. They made a big run late. It just feels good to get that win and cap it off like that."

Three-time All Star Kemba Walker felt deities must have favoured Charlotte in the contest.

"I know he threw up a prayer," Walker said.

"I guess the basketball gods were on our side tonight! That was an unbelievable shot."

The victory was crucial for Charlotte's playoff aspirations, with the Hornets now having won three straight to move two games behind the eighth-placed Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference standings.

"It's a big win," Walker added.

"That's an unbelievable team over there. They're going to be a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs. That was impressive."