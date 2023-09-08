Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry revealed that he practices proper breathing and believes it is important in establishing a good and long career.

In a recent interview with SLAM, the 35-year-old NBA All-Star shared the value of breathing properly while playing and how much it has helped him to have the kind of career that he has now.

Curry said:

“Probably breathing. My skills coach Brandon Payne always talks about breathing is a skill.

"And I think for the young kids it’s beneficial but they can kinda get away with it just because they’re so energetic and young they don’t even need to warm up these days. They just go out there and hoop.”

He added:

“But the deeper you get into your career being able to control your breathing, like, recovery, controlling your nerves, all those types of things. I’ve really tried to master that in the last five, six years. Nobody would really know you’re doing it while you’re doing it.”

Check out some of Stephen Curry's highlights here:

Since being drafted No. 7 by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 NBA Draft, Stephen Curry has helped change the fortunes of the franchise immensely with his spirited play.

With him in tow, the team has played in six NBA Finals, winning four in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Along the way, "Chef Curry" built his legend as a special individual player, highlighted by two MVP awards, nine NBA All-Star selections, four-time All-NBA First Team selection, an NBA Finals MVP (2022) and being named to NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

He is also widely considered the greatest shooter in NBA history, holding the all-time record for most three points made, currently at 3,390.

Stephen Curry teases playing for Team USA in 2024 Paris Olympics: “Already kind of recruiting for next summer”

Stephen Curry could suit up for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, going after the lone hardware missing in his already-stacked mantle.

The four-time NBA champion hinted at it in an interview earlier this year with "NBA Today" on ESPN. He said that Warriors coach, and current Team USA head tactician, Steve Kerr has started recruiting him for the Olympics next year.

Curry said:

“That's the one piece of the resume coach always likes to joke that I don't have.”

He added:

"He's already kind of recruiting for next summer. ... I have no idea what the next summer will look like. It obviously is an extra bonus that coach Kerr is leading that charge. I love to play for him any day of the week, so we'll see how it goes come summer of 2024."

Curry last donned the United States colors in 2014 at the FIBA World Cup, helping the squad win the gold medal. Prior to that, he was part of the U.S. team which won the gold in the 2010 edition of the tournament.