×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rockets' James Harden on reported feud with Chris Paul: 'It was a lot of false talk'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    21 Jul 2019, 03:04 IST
Chris-Paul-James-Harden-USNews-051019-ftr-getty.jpg
Chris Paul, James Harden

James Harden insists there is no bad blood between him and Chris Paul.

The Houston Rockets star was rumoured to have had enough of Paul following their second-round playoff exit at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in May.

Some reports stated Harden would not answer Paul's phone calls after last season and claimed the duo's relationship was "unsalvageable."

Paul has since been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Russell Westbrook coming the other way in a blockbuster deal.

However, Harden told reporters on Saturday that speculation of friction between him and Paul was not accurate.

"It was a lot of false talk," Harden said. "Obviously as team-mates, as competitors we argue on the court. You have your disagreements on the court. Your arguments on the court. But that's just part of basketball. Everybody has that. No matter what level of basketball you're in.

"All the negative media stuff and all the stuff that was running, it wasn't true. Me and Chris had constant communication and you know, we're good."

With Paul now out of the picture, Harden is set for a reunion with Westbrook, who he played alongside in Oklahoma City from 2009-12 before being traded to the Rockets.

Harden led the NBA in scoring with 36.1 points per game while Westbrook averaged a triple-double for a third straight year in 2018-19.

Advertisement

"I'm excited for this opportunity," Harden said. "It's a new chapter, but I know he's [Westbrook] excited."

 

Advertisement
Houston Rockets Roster: SWOT analysis of James Harden & Co. heading into the 2019-20 season
RELATED STORY
Harden on Westbrook trade: It's going to be a lot of fun
RELATED STORY
NBA News: Chris Paul quashes report claiming a rift between him and James Harden
RELATED STORY
Chris Paul addresses trade rumours, says he's 'happy' with Rockets
RELATED STORY
Westbrook reunites with Rockets star Harden in Houston – reports
RELATED STORY
Trading Westbrook for Paul makes Rockets 'a better team'
RELATED STORY
Rockets reunite Westbrook and Harden: A look back at last time the stars played together
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, June 19th: Chris Paul-James Harden relationship in ruins, Ricky Rubio interesting the Indiana Pacers and more
RELATED STORY
Eyes on the prize for 'closer' Harden as Rockets down Warriors
RELATED STORY
Harden on adjustments he will make for Westbrook: None. None. None.
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us