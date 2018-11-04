×
Sky the limit for Rockets - Harden

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    04 Nov 2018, 16:52 IST
jamesharden - cropped
Houston Rockets superstar James Harden

James Harden believes the sky is the limit for the Houston Rockets once they get a full roster back and available.

Harden made his return from three games out on Saturday as the Rockets beat the Chicago Bulls 96-88, with the six-time NBA All-Star contributing a game-high 25-points.

During Harden's absence the Rockets had lost to the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers, with Friday night's win over the Brooklyn Nets ending a four-game losing streak.

They backed that up against the Bulls at the United Center and Harden is confident there is plenty more to come as the Rockets get back up to full strength.

"We haven't had that [a full roster] all year," said Harden. "So once we get that it's going to be exciting. 

"Tonight Eric [Gordon] didn't play so once we get a full roster and get guys into rotations and comfortable, the sky's the limit for us."

Harden may have top scored for the Rockets but he was not happy with every aspect of his performance.

"I just wanted to get out there and be myself," he said. "To me I don't think I played that well, too many turnovers, but once I get my flow back and rhythm, those will win it."

He was helped by the performance of James Ennis III, and the 2018 MVP was impressed with the small forward's display.

Harden added: "He looked good, it's only his second game back [but] he looked good. Like I said, once he gets comfortable and fits his role, he'll be great."

Omnisport
NEWS
