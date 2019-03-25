×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tennessee avoids big meltdown, beats Iowa to reach Sweet 16

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    25 Mar 2019, 03:28 IST
AP Image

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two-time SEC player of the year Grant Williams scored six points in overtime and Tennessee held off Iowa 83-77 on Sunday to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in three years.

Williams had a pair of free throws, two jumpers, and a strip in overtime that helped the Vols (31-5) pull it out and match their school record for wins in a season. He finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Admiral Schofield scored 17 of his 19 in the Vols' blistering first half.

Tenth-seeded Iowa (23-12) fell behind by 25 points and nearly pulled off a monumental upset, sending it to overtime tied at 71, the first overtime game in this year's tournament.

Jordan Bohannon scored 18 for Iowa, which never led but managed to tie it twice after falling so far behind.

___

NORTH CAROLINA 81, WASHINGTON 59

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Luke Maye and Nassir Little each scored 20 points and top-seeded North Carolina breezed past Washington.

The Tar Heels (29-6) never trailed and moved on to face fifth-seeded Auburn on Friday in a Midwest Regional semifinal.

Maye added 14 rebounds for North Carolina, a No. 1 seed for a record 17th time.

Advertisement

The Tar Heels committed 10 turnovers in the first half, and led by eight points at the break. But they bolted out in the second half, put together a 13-0 run over 5 minutes and pulled away.

Pac-12 player of the year Jaylen Nowell paced Washington (28-8) with 12 points.

Associated Press
NEWS
Michigan State marches on, beats Minnesota to reach Sweet 16
RELATED STORY
NCAA Latest: Auburn trounces Kansas to reach Sweet 16
RELATED STORY
Tennessee holds off Colgate to advance to NCAA second round
RELATED STORY
Spartans rout Gophers to reach Sweet 16; 1st time since '15
RELATED STORY
Gustafson, Iowa blow past Missouri 68-52
RELATED STORY
NCAA Latest: No. 1 seed Tar Heels beat Washington in Midwest
RELATED STORY
Auburn blows past Kansas 89-75 to reach Sweet 16
RELATED STORY
5-0 Big Ten start yields rare 2nd-round matchup in NCAAs
RELATED STORY
Waters' drive beats Maryland 69-67, sends LSU to Sweet 16
RELATED STORY
No. 18 Iowa cruises past Iowa State, 98-84
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us