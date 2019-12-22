Thomas defends confrontation with fan who wanted free dessert

Isaiah Thomas had no regrets over his trip into the crowd to confront a fan who abused him out of frustration at not getting a free dessert during the Washington Wizards' defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wizards guard Thomas was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Wizards' 125-108 loss at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday after taking exception to the antics of a spectator.

The incident occurred after Thomas followed a missed free throw by making his second and the 30-year-old revealed the fan, who was ejected, was annoyed he had missed out on a free Frosty.

He told reporters: "I'm never going to be disrespected in any way. It doesn't matter where I am, that's not going to happen.

"So when I missed the first three throw and made the second, I'm running back and a fan has both of his middle fingers up and said, 'f*** you, b****' three times.

"Then the timeout goes and I go in the stands and confront him. I say, 'Don't be disrespectful. I'm a man before anything and be a fan.'

"His response was, 'I'm sorry I just wanted a Frosty.' Because if you miss two free throws, I guess the fans get a Frosty.

"So that's what happened and I walked back and told my security who it was, so he can get kicked out the game because in no shape or form should that be allowed at all."

He added: "That crossed the line, I've got kids, I’ve got a family, that is not okay at all, so I just went to go and tell him that."