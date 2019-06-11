Three takeaways from Warriors' thrilling Game 5 win over Raptors

Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors managed to keep their championship dreams alive with a 106-105 victory against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals on Monday.

Although Kevin Durant and Kevon Looney re-aggravated injuries in the matchup and left Game 5, the Warriors held on in Toronto.

Two-time defending champions the Warriors will head back to Oracle Arena for Game 6, trailing the Raptors 3-2.

Here are three takeaways from Golden State's season-saving victory.

Warriors were hot from deep

Golden State made five straight three-pointers early in the first quarter, and their efficient shooting carried them throughout the game.

The Warriors finished with 20 successful three-pointers compared to Toronto's eight.

Despite this large margin, the Raptors kept things close, so a cold night could tip the scales moving forward.

Advertisement

Cousins bounced back in a big way

DeMarcus Cousins has been mediocre since his stellar performance in Game 2, but resurfaced on Monday.

Golden State started Game 5 with Durant and Draymond Green in the frontcourt and brought Andrew Bogut off the bench before Cousins.

But, when Cousins did get in, he was very productive. The big man tallied 14 points on six-of-eight shooting in just 20 minutes. Earning back the trust of the coaching staff will help the offense's versatility.

Toronto got to the line with ease

The Raptors negated the Warriors' three-point shooting by being aggressive and getting to the line. This was critical to staying close in the contest.

Toronto attempted 27 free throws while Golden State only managed to notch 14.

Injuries to Durant and Looney appear to be affecting Golden State's defensive awareness.

Game 6 will tipoff at Oracle Arena on Thursday.