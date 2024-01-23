Top 5 NCAA players from Bronny James' draft class

This season, Bronny James is one of the biggest names in college basketball. While he might be the most notable name in the NCAA, there are other standouts worth keeping an eye on leading up to the 2024 NBA Draft.

Looking at recent mock drafts, there is a mix of international and college talent in the lottery. Due to him missing the start of the year for medical reasons, Bronny James is not projected to be taken in the first round. This season, the son of the LA Lakers star is averaging 5.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Still with months to go in the NCAA season, here are some of the top college players that will be part of Bronny James' draft class.

Top NCAA players from Bronny James' draft class

5) Stephon Castle, UConn

Rounding out the top five is UConn freshman Stephon Castle. At the moment, he is projected to be taken in the top ten of this year's draft.

Castle is a 6-foot-6 guard who does a little bit over everything on the floor. He's started in nine of this 13 games, and is averaging 9.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.5 APG, and 1.5 steals. Three-point shooting is a key weak point in his game, as he is only converting 20.8% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Due to UConn being a different conference, Castle will not square off against Bronny James and USC.

4) Zvonimir Ivisic, Kentucky

By far one of the most intriguing prospects of the 2024 draft class is Kentucky center Zvonimir. Standing at 7-foot-2, the Croatian big man is projected to be one of the top frontcourt prospects this year.

Ivisic started the year hurt, but recently was able to make his debut. In his first NCAA game, he notched 13 points, five rebounds, and three blocks. Ivisic also displayed his shooting ability, knocking down three of his four three-point attempts.

3) Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Another Kentucky freshman to watch in Bronny James' draft class is Rob Dillingham. The 6-foot-2 guard has gone as high as No. 7 in recent mock drafts.

While slightly undersized, Dillingham has impressed in his first college season. He is averaging 13.8 PPG and 3.9 APG while shooting close to 39% from deep. Dillingham's best game of the year came against Missouri, when he dropped 23 points on 85.7% shooting.

2) Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor

Ja'Kobe Walter has shot up draft boards, and is projected to be taken in the top five of this year's draft. He is a 6-foot-5 guard currently playing for Baylor.

Walter is proving to be a capable scorer, averaging 15.2 PPG on 42/36/84 shooting splits. Mock drafts have him coming off the board at No. 4 to the Charlotte Hornets.

1) Cody Williams, Colorado

By far one of the top players in college basketball this season is Colorado's Cody Williams. He is the projected No. 1 pick, going to the Detroit Pistons in updated mock drafts.

Williams is a 6-foot-8 forward known for his scoring ability. He is averaging 15.1 PPG, and shooting close to 60% from the field this season. Williams is also converting 50% of his three-point attempts, but on very low volume.

