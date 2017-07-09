Top draft pick Fultz sprains ankle in Sixers' summer league outing

His first season in the NBA is yet to begin, but the Philadelphia 76ers' No. 1 draft pick Markelle Fultz has suffered a sprained left ankle.

by Omnisport News 09 Jul 2017, 14:52 IST

Markelle Fultz in action for the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a scare on Saturday with top draft pick Markelle Fultz leaving their NBA summer league match against the Golden State Warriors with a left ankle injury.

Fultz had to be helped off the court and was ruled out of the game after rolling his ankle when treading on the heel of Jabari Brown in the third quarter of the 95-93 victory.

The Sixers later confirmed the former Washington star - who signed his contract with the franchise earlier in the day - had sustained a sprain.

"We haven't heard much. We're learning more. We've had a lot of practice with draft picks unfortunately having some injuries. On first glance, we're not overly concerned," head coach Brett Brown told NBA TV.

Markelle Fultz has been diagnosed by doctors here with an ankle sprain and will be treated accordingly. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 9, 2017

Philadelphia have had to cope with significant injuries to center Joel Embiid and last year's top pick Ben Simmons.

Oh no no no.. don't do this to us — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 9, 2017

The Sixers agreed a trade with the Boston Celtics to move up from third to first in last month's draft in order to sign Fultz.