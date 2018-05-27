Warriors assuming Iguodala won't play game seven, Kerr says

Andre Iguodala has missed the last three matches of the Western Conference finals, and the Warriors do not know if he can play game seven.

Steve Kerr says the Golden State Warriors are "operating under the assumption" Andre Iguodala will not be fit for game seven of the Western Conference finals, but the coach has not ruled out the veteran swingman entirely.

Iguodala injured his left leg in game three of the series against the Houston Rockets when he collided with James Harden on a drive midway through the fourth quarter, causing him to miss the next three matches.

Playing in front of their own fans on Saturday, the Warriors recovered from going 22-39 down to win 115-86 and force a decider back at the Rockets' Toyota Center.

And while they are not planning for Iguodala to be involved on Monday, the 34-year-old could yet recover in time to help the reigning champions reach the NBA Finals for the fourth year in succession.

"We're operating under the assumption that he will not play," said Kerr.

"But he literally is day-to-day, because it's a bone bruise. There's no sort of a timetable.

"It's more just up to the individual and how he's feeling, and we don't really know. So we'll just keep taking it day by day and we'll see what happens."

Houston's All-Star shooting guard Harden, meanwhile, insisted the Rockets will be relaxed going into the series decider.

"There's no pressure," he said.

"It's an opportunity, an opportunity that we all are excited to be a part of.

"Game seven at our house, that's what we've worked the entire regular season for to get home-court advantage.

"So we're going to come out and be ready."