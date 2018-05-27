Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Warriors assuming Iguodala won't play game seven, Kerr says

    Andre Iguodala has missed the last three matches of the Western Conference finals, and the Warriors do not know if he can play game seven.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 14:12 IST
    59
    Andre Iguodala - cropped
    Andre Iguodala playing for Golden State Warriors

    Steve Kerr says the Golden State Warriors are "operating under the assumption" Andre Iguodala will not be fit for game seven of the Western Conference finals, but the coach has not ruled out the veteran swingman entirely. 

    Iguodala injured his left leg in game three of the series against the Houston Rockets when he collided with James Harden on a drive midway through the fourth quarter, causing him to miss the next three matches.

    Playing in front of their own fans on Saturday, the Warriors recovered from going 22-39 down to win 115-86 and force a decider back at the Rockets' Toyota Center.

    And while they are not planning for Iguodala to be involved on Monday, the 34-year-old could yet recover in time to help the reigning champions reach the NBA Finals for the fourth year in succession.  

    "We're operating under the assumption that he will not play," said Kerr.

    "But he literally is day-to-day, because it's a bone bruise. There's no sort of a timetable. 

    "It's more just up to the individual and how he's feeling, and we don't really know. So we'll just keep taking it day by day and we'll see what happens."

    Houston's All-Star shooting guard Harden, meanwhile, insisted the Rockets will be relaxed going into the series decider. 

    "There's no pressure," he said.

    "It's an opportunity, an opportunity that we all are excited to be a part of. 

    "Game seven at our house, that's what we've worked the entire regular season for to get home-court advantage. 

    "So we're going to come out and be ready."

    Warriors' Iguodala upgraded to questionable for game four
    RELATED STORY
    Warriors' outburst sinks Rockets, forces game seven
    RELATED STORY
    Warriors facing elimination but undaunted entering Game 6
    RELATED STORY
    Warriors' Iguodala to miss game six against Rockets
    RELATED STORY
    Kerr says defensive focus inspired Warriors against Spurs
    RELATED STORY
    Warriors' Iguodala ruled out for game five against Rockets
    RELATED STORY
    Warriors duo Thompson, Iguodala questionable for game five
    RELATED STORY
    Klay Thompson has 35, Warriors force Game 7 in West finals
    RELATED STORY
    West Conf. Finals - Game 3: Houston Rockets 85-126 Golden...
    RELATED STORY
    Rockets-Warriors a roller-coaster of blowouts after 3 games
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...